State to open 5 additional mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, bringing total to 9

The additional locations will open on March 17.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced the addition of five state-run mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Georgia during a press briefing on Wednesday.

They will open March 17 in Chatham County, Ware County, Washington County, Bartow County and Muscogee County.

The drive-through sites add an additional capacity for 20,000 first doses per week to the 22,000 doses currently available at the existing Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency mass vaccination sites, they said.

The state currently has four sites up and running in Fulton County, Bibb County, Dougherty County and Habersham County.

“These additional sites mean even greater access to the vaccine for Georgians,” Chris Stallings, GEMA/HS Director said. “Our partnerships with Gulfstream Aerospace and public partners are enabling us to provide these additional resources for communities across the state, and we are grateful for their hospitality.”

Appointments are required to get a vaccine, and although registrations are not yet available for these sites, you can preregister for vaccination at MyVaccineGeorgia.com.

Kemp also announced the 83,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines set to arrive this week will be prioritized for educators.

Starting on March 8, Pre-K through 12th-grade educators and staff, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions are eligible for vaccination, in addition to individuals who meet the phase 1A+ guidelines. (Dr. Toomey gave more specifics here)

Kemp said by the spring and summer, based on information, "We're going to be a much different place than we are right now."

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the United States will have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May.

"I feel like we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," he said.