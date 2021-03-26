'I got the vaccine 6 months ago and still feel the same' | COVID vaccine trial participant advocates to get others vaccinated

In Sept. 2020 Ashley Nealy received the second of two shots in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial and only recently found out she received the vaccine not a placebo.

ATLANTA — After Gov. Brian Kemp expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Georgia to anyone 16 and older, as of Thursday about 8 million total Georgians have now been made eligible for the vaccine.

There are a select few Georgians, though, who have been vaccinated for six months and paved the way for mass vaccinations in Georgia and beyond.

In September 2020, 11Alive first met with Ashley Nealy after she received her second of two shots as part of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Nealy needed to wait until February, though, when she finally learned she received the actual vaccine, not a placebo.

"I was really happy, I was relieved," she explained. "It was a sigh of relief to know I've now been vaccinated for six months."

Nealy said she only felt minor side effects shortly after being vaccinated. She recalled briefly feeling fatigued, having some body aches, and losing her appetite.

Since then, she has felt normal and has become a source of info for friends and family who are now getting vaccinated, making appointments to be vaccinated, or still have questions.

"I've been feeling healthy, I've been feeling fine," she said. "A lot of people reach out to me and ask me how I'm feeling, and I tell them I got the vaccine six months ago and still feel the same."

For Nealy, the Pfizer vaccine trials didn't end when she found out whether she received the vaccine or a placebo. Every week, she now uses a smartphone app to answer health questions and track any COVID-19 symptoms.

If she has symptoms, she said she has an at-home test kit to see if she is positive. Pfizer is gathering info from Nealy and other participants to gather long-term data for the vaccine.

Nealy added if she was asked to participate in any trials for vaccine booster shots, she would also sign-up for that research.

Last September, Black Georgians accounted for a quarter of the state's COVID-19 cases - but only 7% of Pfizer trial participants were Black, which is why Nealy said she participated.

"Dr. Fauci said the vaccine couldn't produce without Black Americans participating," she said. "So, based on the history we've had of medical racism, I felt comfortable participating to make sure we had representation in the trial."

Now six months later and feeling great, her experience is influencing friends who last year were hesitant.

"A lot of them couldn't wait to get vaccinated," Nealy said with a chuckle. "There were some people who were still on the fence who have asked me questions, some have reached out to me, just wanted to know about the process, the side effects I experienced and they're coming along. So, I'm glad. I have friends on my timeline who have been eligible for the vaccine who have been posting their vaccine selfies and tagging me in posts. I'm happy to see people are getting vaccinated."

As she helps others, Nealy's newly-discovered vaccinated status is also allowing her to return to a bit of a normal life.