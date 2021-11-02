CVS now offering COVID-19 vaccines in Georgia

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, on Thursday afternoon, applauded word that CVS Pharmacy would begin taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments at 12 stores across Georgia beginning Friday.

"Public-private partnerships have been critical to our vaccination efforts here in Georgia, helping to ensure long-term care facility residents and staff along with those in our priority populations have access to the vaccine," Kemp said in a release. "With limited supply and increasing demand, we are working diligently to administer the vaccine to as many Georgians in our Phase 1A+ populations as possible. I am grateful to CVS for their continued partnership in those efforts and look forward to continuing to work together to administer this life-saving vaccine to the people of Georgia."

Appointments are now available, and patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access may call CVS Customer Service at 800-746-7287. As with other vaccination centers across Georgia, walk-in vaccination appointments will not be provided.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said CVS Pharmacy's senior vice president, Chris Cox. “Georgia’s decision to transfer vaccine from the long-term care pharmacy partnership to other vaccine providers in the state helps ensure that these valuable doses will be put to the best use. We look forward to continuing to partner with the state on this important initiative and bring peace of mind to more citizens of Georgia.”

In addition to CVS, COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at selected Kroger, Publix, Ingles, and Walmart locations across the state.