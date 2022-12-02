DeKalb County is offering $100 for those who get vaccinated against COVID-19 here

People will have to roll up their sleeve and get vaccinated against the pandemic.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Those who are looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in DeKalb County will have an opportunity to make $100 for getting the shot.

On Sunday, the Dream Center Church in Decatur will offer $100 cash cards to the first 200 people who get vaccinated at their pop-up clinic, a news release reads.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., health officials will hand out the incentive to those getting a first, second or booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine. The shots are available for anyone 5 years old or older, according to event organizers.

People must register for the event before showing up at the vaccine clinic at 2600 HF Shepherd Drive. DeKalb County and the DeKalb County Board of Health are offering this vaccination program in certain areas in partnership with Community Outreach Relief Effort (CORE).