DeKalb County giving $100 for vaccinations today

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — People in DeKalb County can get $100 on Saturday if they go get vaccinated.

The county is conducting a vaccination drive at Stonecrest Mall from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., with a $100 prepaid debit card on offer for those who get their shot.

The county said that MedCura Health will also be on hand administering free COVID tests.

Anyone going to Stonecrest Mall to get vaccinated is asked to bring their health insurance information and photo identification.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will be available.

The Saturday event follows on a similar vaccination drive earlier this month that drew big crowds.

"DeKalb County's last vaccination event was very successful, with more than 1,150 people getting vaccinated," DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a statement. "By using the right message, respected messengers, a convenient location and an attractive incentive, we are making different in the fight against this deadly virus."