Mobile vaccine clinics bringing COVD shots to seniors, disabled in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County rolled out a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

The mobile clinics will continue to vaccinate seniors and those with disabilities from Decatur to North Druid hills.

11Alive's Tracey Amick-Peer spoke with the first seniors to get shots from the mobile unit, and they said they've been wanting to get vaccinated for a while now. However, they don't have the ability to stand in line.

"This shot [came] to me. It was a blessing because lots of people going out to get it ... can't go out to get it," Yvonne Gates said. "This is for your protection ... so get the shot."

Seniors are able to sign up through the DeKalb County Senior Citizen program. The program will be administering 31 Johnson & Johnson shots a day to those who otherwise might not have the ability to get any vaccine.

Samuel Gates, another senior who received a vaccination on Tuesday, said he is thankful.

"I thank every last one of you who had the authority to bring this to us ... to get our shot," Gates said. "I thank you."

The program is a partnership between the DeKalb County Fire and Rescue, DeKalb County Human Services, and the DeKalb County Board of Health.