Here's where you can get $100 if you get vaccinated against COVID

Gift cards will be offered June 5.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — People who are thinking about getting vaccinated against the coronavirus can earn a $100 gift card if they opt for the shot in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Department of Health is hosting a mobile vaccination clinic Sunday and will offer the incentive to those who show up.

Medical professionals will be at Atlanta Chinatown at 5383 New Peachtree Rd. in Chamblee from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary.

People who arrive at the mobile vaccine clinic can get their first shot, second vaccination or their booster for free, according to organizers.

According to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, the state has seen nearly two million cases of the virus since the pandemic began two years ago. Around 32,000 people have died since COVID-19 was first detected in the Peach State.

Over the last two weeks, DeKalb County has chalked in 2,680 new cases of COVID-19. Georgia DPH updates its COVID data via weekly reports every Wednesday. A little more than half of Georgia's residents are vaccinated, records show.