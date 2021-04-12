DeKalb County says 2,000 people were vaccinated at event where $100 was given out for shots

The event was held on Saturday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County reported an overwhelming response on Saturday for a vaccine drive that was giving people $100 each for shots.

The county said in a release that roughly 2,000 people had received vaccinations as part of the drive, which was held on Buford Highway and was focused on reaching the multicultural and immigrant communities there.

Everyone who received a vaccination was given a $100 prepaid debit card as part of the drive, the county said.

On Saturday morning the county reported huge lines of cars and said that they were closing early because of "tremendous turnout."

On Instagram, the county posted a video of all the cars with people waiting to be vaccinated.

With 2,000 people each receiving a $100 prepaid card, that means roughly $200,000 was given away by the county on Saturday as part of the drive.