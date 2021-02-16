Delays and closings at COVID vaccine and testing sites around Atlanta this morning

Cold weather in the morning is making for dangerous conditions on the roads and vaccine sites are altering their plans.

ATLANTA — A wet Monday gave way to frosty overnight conditions, creating the conditions for icy roads around the Atlanta area.

Due to the potential for dangerous road conditions, government offices and schools are delaying when they'll get started today, and a number of COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites are closing for the day or delaying their openings as well.

Here are a number of instances where the cold conditions will be impacting where and when you can get a vaccine. If the delays or closings affect a scheduled appointment, it's best for you to call your county public health department for further guidance.

Fulton County

Fulton is delaying all county operations until 10 a.m. Specifically to the vaccine situation, Fulton County Board of Health facilities will be delayed from opening to the public until 11 a.m.

DeKalb County

The county announced that DeKalb County Board of Health locations, including the testing site in East Atlanta (Greater Piney Grove) and vaccination sites in Doraville and Stonecrest will be delayed from opening until 11 a.m.

For those with appointments, the county says:

Those individuals with testing appointments scheduled are being notified and provided options to reschedule or register for testing at another location, including testing sites in neighboring counties.

Individuals with vaccination appointments scheduled before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday have the option of being vaccinated after 11:00 a.m. or on Wednesday.

Cobb County

Cobb County says that due to the weather, the Jim Miller Park and Douglas Public Health Center vaccination sites will be closed today.

The county says: " Your COVID-19 vaccination appointment is actively being rescheduled. You will receive a text, voice call and/or email with your new appointment date and time."

All Cobb and Douglas Public Health Centers will also be delayed from opening until 10 a.m.

Public Health District 2

This affects Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties, which are all part of District 2.

All county health departments, alternative vaccination sites, environmental health offices, children with special needs offices and the District 2 main office will be delayed from opening until 10 a.m.