Toomey, officials host vaccine roundtable at Morehouse School of Medicine

It's happening Thursday at 9 a.m. ET.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The roundtable has concluded. You can re-watch 11Alive's stream of the event in the YouTube player at the bottom of this page.

Original story below

Georgia's public health commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, will be joined by other officials Thursday morning as they conduct a roundtable on vaccine intake at the Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr. Toomey will be part of a panel titled, "Bridging the Gap on the COVID-19 Vaccine" which will "discuss the ongoing challenges and solutions to getting more Georgians their COVID-19 vaccination" according to a press release.

In addition to Dr. Toomey, figures including state insurance and fire safety commissioner John King, Dr. Michael Brooks, the president of Family Health Centers of Georgia, Wade Rakes, the president and CEO of PSHP Plan, and former Falcons wide receiver and nonprofit founder Harry Douglas will be present.

The roundtable begins at 9 a.m. ET. You can watch it in the video player above or through our YouTube stream below: