No appointments necessary before 4 p.m.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody is offering COVID-19 vaccinations with walk-up appointments today, looking to help a range of diverse communities.

The city says it has volunteers who can speak 20 different languages on site to help with the vaccination process. It's located at Corners Outreach, 6890 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

The clinic will be open without an appointment until 4 p.m.