COVID vaccine incentives returning to Fulton County | Here's what to know

There will be three vaccination sites offering the incentive

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County's vaccine incentive program will soon start up again.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Dec. 4, Fulton County residents will be eligible to receive a $100 gift card after receiving their first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The county said the incentive is only available to residents ages 5 and up.

The county said the vaccine incentives will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Fulton County Board of Health and the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Agency will operate three vaccination sites.

These are the locations:

5710 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, GA 30349

4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta GA 30305

Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center (formerly the Aviation Community Cultural Center), 3900 Aviation Circle, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30336