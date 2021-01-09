Fulton County to require vaccine or weekly test for all employees; refusal could get them fired

The policy was approved this week by the Board of Commissioners.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — County government employees in Georgia's largest county will now be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit a weekly negative test.

Fulton County said Friday that the "Vax or Test" policy, approved earlier this week by the Board of Commissioners, would go into effect next week.

Starting Monday, the county said it will "require all County employees, as a condition of employment, to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly for COVID-19. This condition of employment is mandatory unless an employee is granted a reasonable accommodation or when otherwise not permitted by law."

Employees who remain unvaccinated and do not provide their weekly test proof will be "subject to suspension and potential dismissal" after Oct. 3, the county said.

“The highest priority of this government is the health and wellbeing of our workforce and our residents,” Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said in a statement. “COVID-19 is a serious matter, and this policy institutes serious consequences for those who are unvaccinated or are unwilling to be tested each week.”

The county says it has incentives already in place to encourage vaccinations, including a payment to staff who have gotten their shot and can provide proof of it.

Masks are also required at county facilities, regardless of vaccination status.