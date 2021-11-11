'I'm happy I had it' | 10-year-old finally receives COVID-19 vaccine

Alaya Horne has been waiting for her turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She's finally eligible.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Ten-year-old Alaya Horne is now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It's a moment she's watched and waited for. Just days after the CDC gave the green light for kids 5 to 11 to get their shots, Alaya's own appointment was set.

"Nervous and excited," the Fulton County 4th grader shared as she waited in the car for her vaccine appointment.

It's been a long year and a half for kids like Alaya. She learned virtually from home for more than a year due to the pandemic, only to test positive for COVID-19 during her first week back at school.

She's been counting down the days for her turn to get the vaccine ever since.

"Is it time?" she asked her mother before the two headed inside.

After her shot, Alaya didn't feel like talking much, but the next day she shared an update via Zoom as she worked on school work from home.

"I'm feeling sleepy," she said, adding her arm was sore.

"I'm happy I had it," she added. "I wasn't happy about the process," referencing her fear of shots.

But she's glad her first dose is behind her and says it'll all be worth it in the end.