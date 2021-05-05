Local clinics push for COVID-19 vaccine supply and approval to administer shots

Local doctors are pushing for their primary care practices to be able to give COVID-19 shots as President Joe Biden ramps up vaccination efforts.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Local doctors are pushing for their primary care practices to be able to give COVID-19 shots as President Joe Biden hopes to get 70 percent of American adults to receive at least one shot and to have 160 million people fully vaccinated all by July 4.

“Many adults have not been vaccinated because they have found it too confusing, too difficult, or too inconvenient to get a shot,” President Biden said.

The White House is now distributing more shots to smaller vaccination sites to ease access.

Dr. Cecil Bennett in Newnan has been stressing the importance of authorizing primary care providers to administer vaccines and getting them supplies. He’s advocated for local doctors like himself to be involved in this conversation.

He points to the fact that local clinics and pharmacies may be easier for people to get to rather than going to mass sites like Mercedes-Benz stadium.

“Access is probably the most important thing we have to look at to getting people vaccinated as soon as possible. Our patients know our numbers. We’re one call away,” he said.

Kendra Bauser’s fully vaccinated and said she’s thankful she and her daughter were able to get the shot. She wants everyone to have that option.

“We have to make it accessible to people that wouldn’t have that opportunity to get it the way you or I could,” Bauser said.

She said she understands why some shy away from the large sites.

“I understand that. I guess it could be a little scary. There’s a bunch of military people there and you could feel uncomfortable asking questions you’ve thought about asking,” Bauser said.

Then, there’s the trust factor in going to a local pharmacist or doctor that you already know.

“I’m highly confident that if I had vaccine, I could vaccinate 90 percent of my hesitant population. There is no doubt in my mind. Everyday I see them. Everyday I convince them but I don’t have vaccine to give them,” Dr. Bennett said.