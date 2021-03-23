How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia

We're trying to make scheduling a coronavirus vaccine less stressful.

ATLANTA — With most people in Georgia eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, finding and scheduling appointments to get the shots will become even more important. Gov. Brian Kemp expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 years and older, regardless of risk factors, effective March 25.

There are several different types of places people can get the vaccines - from local health departments, doctor’s offices and pharmacies to state and federal-run mass vaccination sites. Because of that, there are several ways to find appointments for the vaccinations.

It’s important to remember that vaccines become available to different locations in various quantities at different times, so while one location may not have appointments, other locations may. So, the guidance is to check around.

Below is a guide to making vaccine appointments in Georgia.

Georgia Mass Vaccination sites

Appointments are required to get a vaccine at the eight state-run vaccination sites. You can register for a vaccination at MyVaccineGeorgia.com. Georgians interested in getting the shots can also call the phone number listed for the individual sites.

The sites are:

Delta Air Lines Museum

1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, GA 30354

Phone: 844-275-5425 TTY: 844-275-8944

LakePoint Sports Complex

261 Stars Way, Emerson, GA 30121

Phone: 844-275-8966 TTY: 844-277-1404

Habersham County Fairgrounds

4235 Toccoa Hwy, Clarkesville, GA 30523

Phone: 844-275-5388 TTY: 844-275-8938

Macon Farmers Market

2055 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206

Phone: 844-274-9841 TTY: 844-275-8208

Sandersville Word of Life Church

1214 S. Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082

Phone: 844-276-0928 TTY: 844-277-1679

Columbus Civic Center

1 Lumpkin Blvd, Columbus, GA 31901

Phone: 844-276-1131 TTY: 844-277-2803

Gulfstream Aerospace

2 Innovation Drive, Savannah, GA 31408 (Via I-95 exit 104)

Phone: 844-276-2906 TTY: 844-277-2830

Waycross Mall

2215 Memorial Drive, Waycross, GA 31501

Phone: 844-276-3952 TTY: 844-277-3549

Mercedes-Benz Stadium COVID-19 Vaccination site

The home of the Atlanta Falcons is also the Mercedes-Benz Community Vaccination Center. FEMA partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense and Fulton County to administer vaccines to anyone eligible at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

To make an appointment, visit gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/ or call 888-457-0186 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers said they can administer as many as 42,000 shots each week at the location.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment at CVS

Vaccines at CVS stores will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can contact customer service: (800) 746-7287.

CVS has asked customers not to contact individual locations to set up an appointment. https://www.cvs.com/vaccine/intake/store/covid-screener/covid-qns

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Kroger

Kroger has an online COVID-19 tool where people can make vaccine appointments. They said, “our pharmacies and clinics will dedicate an hour of each day exclusively to offer COVID-19 vaccines."

Schedule a vaccine appointment at Kroger at https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-vaccine

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walmart and Sam's Club

Schedule an appointment to get a vaccine on the Walmart and Sam's Club websites. A Sam's Club membership is not required to obtain a vaccination. Before trying to schedule an appointment, you're asked to verify your eligibility through your state health department's website.



How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens



Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations can be made through the appointment scheduler at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine.

Other places to check for vaccines include:

Primary care doctor offices

Pop up vaccine sites in communities

Local departments of health

Hospitals or health systems

CDC’s VaccineFinder: https://vaccinefinder.org/



The Georgia Department of Public Health also maintains a vaccine locator tool that’s organized by county. To schedule an appointment, users need to contact those individual locations using the information provided on the state’s site. https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site