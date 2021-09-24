Georgia Dept. of Public Health will follow federal COVID booster shot guidelines

COVID boosters in Georgia will be available at health department vaccination locations starting on Monday, Sept. 27.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Friday it will follow federal recommendations for COVID booster shots.

It will begin administering booster doses at health department vaccination locations starting on Monday, Sept. 27.

Under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), here are the following recommendations for the booster shots:

People 65 years and older, and residents in long-term care settings should receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least 6 months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

People ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least 6 months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least 6 months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

People ages 18-64 who are at an increased risk for COVID exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional factors may receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least 6 months after their primary two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

According to the Georgia DPH, the Pfizer-BioNTech is the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been authorized as a booster dose as of Sept. 24. The recommendations listed above only apply to individuals who have already received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for their primary two doses.