Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, March 10

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,706 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 59 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/25-3/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/11-2/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 59 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/25-3/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/11-2/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.64. There have been 831,271 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,157 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,485.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,141.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,157 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,485.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,141. There have been 57,094 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 123 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 121.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.64.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 123 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 121.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.64. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 10, there were 1,523 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1846 60

Atkinson 763 18

Bacon 1018 27

Baker 158 8

Baldwin 3743 106

Banks 1576 34

Barrow 8159 119

Bartow 10424 187

Ben Hill 1472 56

Berrien 1026 29

Bibb 12946 369

Bleckley 787 33

Brantley 880 28

Brooks 917 37

Bryan 2535 32

Bulloch 5103 52

Burke 1689 32

Butts 2027 69

Calhoun 444 15

Camden 3095 28

Candler 729 35

Carroll 7061 127

Catoosa 5221 62

Charlton 1026 19

Chatham 18900 364

Chattahoochee 2738 9

Chattooga 2115 60

Cherokee 20696 268

Clarke 12210 119

Clay 180 3

Clayton 21531 385

Clinch 716 24

Cobb 56345 875

Coffee 4172 124

Colquitt 3355 70

Columbia 10631 155

Cook 1144 35

Coweta 8231 160

Crawford 507 15

Crisp 1326 46

Dade 1138 10

Dawson 2576 35

DeKalb 52756 815

Decatur 2066 53

Dodge 1074 57

Dooly 751 29

Dougherty 5314 268

Douglas 11087 161

Early 977 41

Echols 353 3

Effingham 3634 59

Elbert 1498 50

Emanuel 1700 51

Evans 736 15

Fannin 2001 50

Fayette 6250 135

Floyd 9508 168

Forsyth 16509 153

Franklin 2281 37

Fulton 75792 1105

Gilmer 2399 66

Glascock 139 7

Glynn 6444 146

Gordon 6195 94

Grady 1483 44

Greene 1451 47

Gwinnett 81624 932

Habersham 4553 138

Hall 24049 387

Hancock 811 58

Haralson 1644 33

Harris 2034 50

Hart 1667 35

Heard 601 14

Henry 17499 254

Houston 9529 172

Irwin 669 16

Jackson 8123 126

Jasper 646 18

Jeff Davis 1243 36

Jefferson 1545 55

Jenkins 703 39

Johnson 771 40

Jones 1537 45

Lamar 1266 40

Lanier 482 9

Laurens 3627 139

Lee 1566 47

Liberty 2880 53

Lincoln 492 22

Long 666 11

Lowndes 7396 129

Lumpkin 2679 56

Macon 586 23

Madison 2641 40

Marion 381 15

McDuffie 1588 38

McIntosh 603 13

Meriwether 1440 58

Miller 620 7

Mitchell 1476 71

Monroe 1795 83

Montgomery 709 19

Morgan 1136 16

Murray 3907 72

Muscogee 13069 339

Newton 6992 189

Oconee 2827 58

Oglethorpe 1135 26

Paulding 10002 149

Peach 1769 45

Pickens 2388 56

Pierce 1192 38

Pike 991 22

Polk 3787 73

Pulaski 593 30

Putnam 1695 50

Quitman 76 1

Rabun 1443 37

Randolph 458 32

Richmond 18888 365

Rockdale 5579 136

Schley 203 4

Screven 789 17

Seminole 715 17

Spalding 3724 135

Stephens 2885 72

Stewart 767 22

Sumter 1772 89

Talbot 369 17

Taliaferro 96 2

Tattnall 1795 39

Taylor 488 20

Telfair 698 43

Terrell 548 41

Thomas 3459 107

Tift 3372 92

Toombs 2801 88

Towns 1029 40

Treutlen 622 19

Troup 5623 163

Turner 584 30

Twiggs 498 33

Union 1961 63

Upson 1732 101

Walker 6021 73

Walton 7547 212

Ware 2903 133

Warren 363 11

Washington 1599 53

Wayne 2582 70

Webster 98 4

Wheeler 452 21

White 2874 63

Whitfield 14285 214

Wilcox 457 28

Wilkes 657 17

Wilkinson 715 26