Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, March 10

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,706 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 59 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/25-3/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/11-2/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.64.
  • There have been 831,271 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,157 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,485.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,141.
  • There have been 57,094 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 123 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 121.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 10, there were 1,523 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1846    60

Atkinson    763    18

Bacon    1018    27

Baker    158    8

Baldwin    3743    106

Banks    1576    34

Barrow    8159    119

Bartow    10424    187

Ben Hill    1472    56

Berrien    1026    29

Bibb    12946    369

Bleckley    787    33

Brantley    880    28

Brooks    917    37

Bryan    2535    32

Bulloch    5103    52

Burke    1689    32

Butts    2027    69

Calhoun    444    15

Camden    3095    28

Candler    729    35

Carroll    7061    127

Catoosa    5221    62

Charlton    1026    19

Chatham    18900    364

Chattahoochee    2738    9

Chattooga    2115    60

Cherokee    20696    268

Clarke    12210    119

Clay    180    3

Clayton    21531    385

Clinch    716    24

Cobb    56345    875

Coffee    4172    124

Colquitt    3355    70

Columbia    10631    155

Cook    1144    35

Coweta    8231    160

Crawford    507    15

Crisp    1326    46

Dade    1138    10

Dawson    2576    35

DeKalb    52756    815

Decatur    2066    53

Dodge    1074    57

Dooly    751    29

Dougherty    5314    268

Douglas    11087    161

Early    977    41

Echols    353    3

Effingham    3634    59

Elbert    1498    50

Emanuel    1700    51

Evans    736    15

Fannin    2001    50

Fayette    6250    135

Floyd    9508    168

Forsyth    16509    153

Franklin    2281    37

Fulton    75792    1105

Gilmer    2399    66

Glascock    139    7

Glynn    6444    146

Gordon    6195    94

Grady    1483    44

Greene    1451    47

Gwinnett    81624    932

Habersham    4553    138

Hall    24049    387

Hancock    811    58

Haralson    1644    33

Harris    2034    50

Hart    1667    35

Heard    601    14

Henry    17499    254

Houston    9529    172

Irwin    669    16

Jackson    8123    126

Jasper    646    18

Jeff Davis    1243    36

Jefferson    1545    55

Jenkins    703    39

Johnson    771    40

Jones    1537    45

Lamar    1266    40

Lanier    482    9

Laurens    3627    139

Lee    1566    47

Liberty    2880    53

Lincoln    492    22

Long    666    11

Lowndes    7396    129

Lumpkin    2679    56

Macon    586    23

Madison    2641    40

Marion    381    15

McDuffie    1588    38

McIntosh    603    13

Meriwether    1440    58

Miller    620    7

Mitchell    1476    71

Monroe    1795    83

Montgomery    709    19

Morgan    1136    16

Murray    3907    72

Muscogee    13069    339

Newton    6992    189

Oconee    2827    58

Oglethorpe    1135    26

Paulding    10002    149

Peach    1769    45

Pickens    2388    56

Pierce    1192    38

Pike    991    22

Polk    3787    73

Pulaski    593    30

Putnam    1695    50

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1443    37

Randolph    458    32

Richmond    18888    365

Rockdale    5579    136

Schley    203    4

Screven    789    17

Seminole    715    17

Spalding    3724    135

Stephens    2885    72

Stewart    767    22

Sumter    1772    89

Talbot    369    17

Taliaferro    96    2

Tattnall    1795    39

Taylor    488    20

Telfair    698    43

Terrell    548    41

Thomas    3459    107

Tift    3372    92

Toombs    2801    88

Towns    1029    40

Treutlen    622    19

Troup    5623    163

Turner    584    30

Twiggs    498    33

Union    1961    63

Upson    1732    101

Walker    6021    73

Walton    7547    212

Ware    2903    133

Warren    363    11

Washington    1599    53

Wayne    2582    70

Webster    98    4

Wheeler    452    21

White    2874    63

Whitfield    14285    214

Wilcox    457    28

Wilkes    657    17

Wilkinson    715    26

Worth    1155    57

