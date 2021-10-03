Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, March 10

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 15,706 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 59 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/25-3/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (2/11-2/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.64.
- There have been 831,271 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,157 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,485.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,141.
- There have been 57,094 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 123 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 121.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 10, there were 1,523 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 32 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1846 60
Atkinson 763 18
Bacon 1018 27
Baker 158 8
Baldwin 3743 106
Banks 1576 34
Barrow 8159 119
Bartow 10424 187
Ben Hill 1472 56
Berrien 1026 29
Bibb 12946 369
Bleckley 787 33
Brantley 880 28
Brooks 917 37
Bryan 2535 32
Bulloch 5103 52
Burke 1689 32
Butts 2027 69
Calhoun 444 15
Camden 3095 28
Candler 729 35
Carroll 7061 127
Catoosa 5221 62
Charlton 1026 19
Chatham 18900 364
Chattahoochee 2738 9
Chattooga 2115 60
Cherokee 20696 268
Clarke 12210 119
Clay 180 3
Clayton 21531 385
Clinch 716 24
Cobb 56345 875
Coffee 4172 124
Colquitt 3355 70
Columbia 10631 155
Cook 1144 35
Coweta 8231 160
Crawford 507 15
Crisp 1326 46
Dade 1138 10
Dawson 2576 35
DeKalb 52756 815
Decatur 2066 53
Dodge 1074 57
Dooly 751 29
Dougherty 5314 268
Douglas 11087 161
Early 977 41
Echols 353 3
Effingham 3634 59
Elbert 1498 50
Emanuel 1700 51
Evans 736 15
Fannin 2001 50
Fayette 6250 135
Floyd 9508 168
Forsyth 16509 153
Franklin 2281 37
Fulton 75792 1105
Gilmer 2399 66
Glascock 139 7
Glynn 6444 146
Gordon 6195 94
Grady 1483 44
Greene 1451 47
Gwinnett 81624 932
Habersham 4553 138
Hall 24049 387
Hancock 811 58
Haralson 1644 33
Harris 2034 50
Hart 1667 35
Heard 601 14
Henry 17499 254
Houston 9529 172
Irwin 669 16
Jackson 8123 126
Jasper 646 18
Jeff Davis 1243 36
Jefferson 1545 55
Jenkins 703 39
Johnson 771 40
Jones 1537 45
Lamar 1266 40
Lanier 482 9
Laurens 3627 139
Lee 1566 47
Liberty 2880 53
Lincoln 492 22
Long 666 11
Lowndes 7396 129
Lumpkin 2679 56
Macon 586 23
Madison 2641 40
Marion 381 15
McDuffie 1588 38
McIntosh 603 13
Meriwether 1440 58
Miller 620 7
Mitchell 1476 71
Monroe 1795 83
Montgomery 709 19
Morgan 1136 16
Murray 3907 72
Muscogee 13069 339
Newton 6992 189
Oconee 2827 58
Oglethorpe 1135 26
Paulding 10002 149
Peach 1769 45
Pickens 2388 56
Pierce 1192 38
Pike 991 22
Polk 3787 73
Pulaski 593 30
Putnam 1695 50
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1443 37
Randolph 458 32
Richmond 18888 365
Rockdale 5579 136
Schley 203 4
Screven 789 17
Seminole 715 17
Spalding 3724 135
Stephens 2885 72
Stewart 767 22
Sumter 1772 89
Talbot 369 17
Taliaferro 96 2
Tattnall 1795 39
Taylor 488 20
Telfair 698 43
Terrell 548 41
Thomas 3459 107
Tift 3372 92
Toombs 2801 88
Towns 1029 40
Treutlen 622 19
Troup 5623 163
Turner 584 30
Twiggs 498 33
Union 1961 63
Upson 1732 101
Walker 6021 73
Walton 7547 212
Ware 2903 133
Warren 363 11
Washington 1599 53
Wayne 2582 70
Webster 98 4
Wheeler 452 21
White 2874 63
Whitfield 14285 214
Wilcox 457 28
Wilkes 657 17
Wilkinson 715 26
Worth 1155 57