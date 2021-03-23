Gov. Kemp to visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium vaccination site, update state's distribution efforts

Kemp could announce that vaccine eligibility will open to all adults in April.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday will visit what is expected to be the largest COVID-19 vaccination site in the southeast.

Kemp plans to visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 2 p.m. with members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County.

The stadium will serve an average of 42,000 people a week beginning tomorrow when FEMA and the Dept. of Defense adds resources to the existing Fulton County site.

Kemp will later join Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings for an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Georgia.

That event will take place at 4:15 p.m. at the state capitol.

Kemp had previously said he hopes to open vaccinations up to all Georgians 16 and older in April. That official announcement could come during this press conference.

As of Monday afternoon, the state has administered 3.2 million vaccinations. According to the Department of Public Health, more than 2 million Georgians have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.