Why Gov. Kemp's vaccination numbers are different from the Department of Public Health's

DPH explained to 11Alive's Hope Ford why the numbers aren't wrong.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp continued to urge Georgians to speak to their doctor about the vaccine in an update Thursday, while continuing to maintain that he will not mandate it.

If you heard the numbers the governor used to describe the state's vaccination rate, though, they were different from the numbers the state Department of Public Health releases.

But that doesn't mean they were wrong. 11Alive's Hope Ford spoke to DPH to get the explanation.

During his update, Gov. Kemp had this to say: "In terms of vaccinations we now have over 53% of Georgians over the age of 12 fully vaccinated, and over 64% with at least one dose."

If you look at the Department of Public Health's vaccine dashboard, the numbers are different: 47% of Georgians fully vaccinated, and 54% with one dose. So why the difference?

The key is in the governor's qualifier - "over the age of 12," the population of Georgians that are eligible to be vaccinated.

DPH told Hope that epidemiologists look at the entire population when calculating their vaccine percentages. That's because everyone, regardless of age, can get sick and spread COVID to other people. Since Kemp used just the vaccine eligible population, which is a smaller population, the vaccine rate is higher.

Regardless of which data is used, Georgia still ranks as one of the lowest states for vaccination administration in the country.

That's why DPH told Hope in a statement: "Bottom line everyone who is old enough to get vaccinated, should get vaccinated."

And it's why Kemp continues to urge people to get their shots.