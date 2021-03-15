Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites open this week | Here's how to schedule an appointment

Georgia will have nine mass vaccination sites.

ATLANTA — As millions more Georgians become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the state is opening additional vaccination sites.

They will open March 17 in Chatham County (Gulfstream Aerospace), Ware County (Waycross Mall), Washington County (Sandersville World of Life Church), Bartow County (LakePoint Sports Complex) and Muscogee County (Columbus Civic Center).

The drive-through sites add an additional capacity for 20,000 first doses per week to the 22,000 doses currently available at the existing Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency mass vaccination sites, they said.

The state's other sites that are currently up and running are in Fulton County (Delta Air Lines Museum), Bibb County (Macon Farmers Market), Dougherty County (Albany Georgia Forestry Commission Site) and Habersham County (Fairgrounds).

How to schedule an appointment

Appointments are required to get a vaccine at the state-run vaccination sites. You can register for vaccination at MyVaccineGeorgia.com. If you are not eligible yet, you can preregister.

You can also check with private businesses providing the vaccines, including Publix, Walmart, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens. You can look for stores with supply at VaccineFinder.org.

Who is eligible to receive the vaccine in Georgia?

Those currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia include: