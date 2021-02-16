Georgia's new vaccine website now breaks down totals by state, county, race, ethnicity

Feb. 15 numbers show 74% of the state’s allocation of vaccines have been administered.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Department of Public Health released their long-awaited vaccine distribution website on Monday, two months after announcing the website was coming.

The dashboard breaks down data from the state - and by the county - on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Data on the website will be update daily at 3 p.m. As of Feb. 15, data shows more than 1.4 million vaccines have been administered, with more than one million people receiving their first dose. More than 400,000 have received their second dose.

Feb. 15's numbers also show 74% of the state’s allocation of vaccines have been administered, shown in the graphic below.

The website also breaks down how many vaccines each county administers per 100,000 population. So far, Fulton, DeKalb and Cobb are among the counties with the highest amount of vaccines administered.

But the website won't just show the number of vaccines given. The data is also broken down by race and ethnicity.

Based off of Feb. 15's figures, of the vaccines administered, 660,000 vaccine recipients were white and 162,000 were Black. The totals continue to shrink from there, with 37,000 Asian people receiving the vaccine and just over 14,000 Hispanics.

The data and charts are visual representations of what community advocates have been saying for weeks: that minority communities have a higher level of hesitancy about receiving the vaccines. Advocates also point out there needs to be more effort to get vaccines into minority communities, as well as get information out about the vaccines in multiple languages.