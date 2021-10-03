'I've been waiting on this day' | Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp expects to get COVID-19 vaccine soon

He announced Wednesday that additional groups will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting March 15.

Kemp announced on Wednesday, during a news conference about vaccine distribution, that all Georgians over 55 and those with high-risk conditions will be eligible for the shots starting Monday, March 15.

"I will be getting my vaccine. I've been waiting on this day," he said. "I'm sure that the First Lady [Marty Kemp] will be doing that as well."

"As far as I know, I will be taking the Johnson & Johnson dose. I am ready to be one and done," he added.

The governor said he also thinks it will help show people that the J&J dose is effective.

"I hope that will help with messaging and give my fellow Georgians further confidence in the process," he said.

The FDA has said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents — protection that remained strong even in countries such as South Africa, where the variants of most concern are spreading.

The exact date of Kemp's vaccination hasn't been set yet, he said. However, he added he is looking forward to the day.

Right now, health care workers; residents and staff of long-term care facilities; adults 65+ and their caregivers; law enforcement and fire personnel; educators and staff (Pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs); adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers; and parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications are eligible for the vaccine.

The state also said it hopes to possibly extend eligibility to all adults by the end of the month.

Those who are not covered under the current groups of eligibility can still register at the Georgia Department of Public Health's MyVaccineGeorgia website for email updates and learn when they will be eligible to receive the vaccine.