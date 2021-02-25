Gov. Kemp to issue vaccine distribution update today amid expectations of expanded eligibility

The governor will be speaking at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp today is set to give an update on vaccine distribution in Georgia, amid expectations that the state will soon expand eligibility to teachers and others.

The press conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the State Capitol. 11Alive will stream it in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.

The governor has signaled with recent comments that he will soon be expanding vaccine eligibility, with educators and vulnerable Georgians who don't currently meet the criteria front of mind.

"We have other groups that have been advocating, and for good reason, to get the vaccine to our medically fragile population, especially individuals that have developmental disability, their caregivers, and their parents," he said during a visit to a mass vaccination site in Hapeville on Wednesday. "My goal has been to continue to protect the most vulnerable, which is why we have the classes that we do now, and that is what we will be looking at as we expand."

In previous news conferences, he has gone into detail on how schools are preparing for their staff to become eligible.

"Many superintendents have been actively working on this issue and I greatly appreciate their leadership in identifying ways to partner with other local entities to vaccinate their staff," Kemp said last week. "We will now be working through that process along with (the Department of Education), Department of Public Health and local education leaders to ensure they have all identified a partner and are ready to get shots in arms as quickly as we can, once we are able to make that call."