Georgia governor to visit new Delta mass vaccination site

The new site is located at the Delta Flight Museum off Woolman Place in Hapeville, Georgia.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other government officials are set to visit the Delta mass vaccination site on Wednesday.

Kemp will be joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings, and Delta's CEO Ed Bastian.

The tour will be happening at 2 p.m.

Kemp announced Thursday that a new website has been created that will help streamline the process for scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments across the state.

On the website, Georgians can pre-register for the vaccine. Even if they are not eligible yet, they can sign up and receive updates about eligibility.