State mass vaccination sites are closing. Here's how to still make an appointment in Georgia

ATLANTA — Contracts with state-run mass vaccination sites will end Friday, May 21, which means those sites will shut down. But there are still plenty of other places to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment across Georgia.

Vaccination sites run by local health departments and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will continue to operate.

Mercedes Benz Stadium is also expected to remain open until June 7.

You can also find appointments at primary care doctor's offices, hospitals, and health systems or through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VaccineFinder.

The Georgia Department of Public Health also maintains a vaccine locator tool that’s organized by county. To schedule an appointment, users need to contact those individual locations using the information provided on the state’s site.

Residents can call this state-run hotline to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment: 888-457-0186.

Although many drugstore and grocery pharmacies offer walk-in and same-day vaccines, many still recommend making an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccine at CVS

CVS is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments at thousands of pharmacy locations across the country. Same-day scheduling is also offered and appointments can be made as quickly as an hour in advance.

Vaccines at CVS stores also offer appointments via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can contact customer service: (800) 746-7287.

CVS has asked customers not to contact individual locations to set up an appointment. https://www.cvs.com/vaccine/intake/store/covid-screener/covid-qns

COVID-19 vaccine at Kroger

Currently, Kroger is offering all three vaccines under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization but said vaccine availability will vary by store.

Kroger said vaccination appointments are still available online and those who schedule online will be able to choose which vaccine they want and store location.

COVID-19 vaccine at Publix

Publix is also offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines. Anyone arriving without an appointment will be able to choose between a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, pending availability. Those who opt for the Moderna vaccine will be given an appointment to return for their second dose.

Publix is still encouraging online appointments, you can make an appointment through the company's online reservation system.

COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart and Sam's Club

Walmart and Sam's Club are also offering walk-in vaccination appointments at more than 50,000 pharmacy locations for Walmart and Sam's Club.

Walk-in appointments at Walmart and Sam's Club will continue while supplies last depending on the location.

You can also schedule an appointment to get a vaccine on the Walmart and Sam's Club websites. A Sam's Club membership is not required to obtain a vaccination.



COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens

Walgreens is now offering same-day appointments.