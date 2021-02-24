Georgia's four new mass vaccination sites | Everything you need to know

The sites opened up in four different parts of the state this week.

ATLANTA — Georgia opened four new mass vaccination sites around the state this week, with officials building out the infrastructure to significantly ramp up efforts to get shots into arms as more vaccine doses become available.

There are some important things to know about the sites, however, including that they're by appointment only.

Here's what you need to know about them:

Where are they?

The four new sites cover four sections of the state - metro Atlanta, north Georgia, middle Georgia and south Georgia.

Here are the 4 mass vaccination locations opening today.



They are spread throughout the state in an effort to bring the vaccine closer to people across Georgia. #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/mRNualN0Qs — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) February 22, 2021

When can I go?

Appointments can be made for Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Can I go on my own without an appointment?

Nope. The state is maintaining a pretty strict by-appointment-only policy with the sites. Walk-ups will be turned away.

How can I make an appointment?

Right now the sites are booked into the immediate future, but you can still pre-register at this website if you're eligible.

You can also call the sites at the numbers below:

Macon Farmers Market: 844-274-9841

Albany Georgia Forestry Commission: 844-275-3428

Delta Air Lines Museum: 844-275-5425

Habersham County Fairgrounds: 844-275-5388

Who is eligible for an appointment?

Currently, under Phase 1A+ of Georgia's vaccine rollout plan, healthcare workers, the residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults 65 and over, and employees of first responder agencies are eligible.

The state is expected to expand eligibility soon.

Can I get either vaccine at these sites?

No, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).

That agency is operating the sites and said in a tweet that they are administering only Pfizer vaccines at the sites. If you have already received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine, you are discouraged from trying to get your second dose through the mass vaccination sites.

All GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination sites are giving the Pfizer Vaccine ONLY. If you've received your first shot of the Moderna vaccine, you can't receive a second shot of Pfizer vaccine. pic.twitter.com/Q35oLE6vES — Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMAHS) February 23, 2021

Can I schedule an appointment for a site I don't live nearest to?