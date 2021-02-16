x
Gov. Kemp visits Fulton County vaccination site

The governor will have a brief media availability this afternoon.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp says he's withdrawing a request for an emergency order that would block Atlanta from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — UPDATE: The governor has concluded a press conference at the vaccination site. You can re-watch it in full above this story momentarily.

Original story below

Gov. Brian Kemp is touring a mass vaccination site this afternoon in Fulton County.

The governor will be visiting the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, where he will conduct a brief media session at 12:45 p.m.

The state has worked in recent works to ramp up vaccine efforts, including through centralizing some aspects of distribution, such as with an anticipated state vaccine appointment scheduling system.

RELATED: Fulton County expects state vaccine scheduling system to be up by Feb. 21

The governor will also likely take questions about the state's vaccine strategy, including the continued push to expand eligibility to more classes of frontline workers - teachers, especially - that he has so far resisted. 

Kemp has argued the state does not yet have the resources to expand eligibility beyond te four classes already designated - healthcare workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, adults 65 and over, and first responder agency employees. The governor has said expanding to 1A+ - which incorporated adults 65 and over and first responders - has created a large pool of people who are now eligible but can't yet get a vaccine, because the state simply doesn't have the doses.

This week the Atlanta City Council voted for a resolution that urges the state to expand its eligibility to match the CDC's full list of frontline workers: first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.

