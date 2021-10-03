Gov. Kemp to give update on vaccine distribution efforts

Kemp is speaking at the state Capitol at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state health officials will provide an update on efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Kemp is speaking at the state Capitol at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will be joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey; and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings.

Kemp hasn't given specifics on any plans to broaden the groups of Georgians who are eligible for the vaccine.

Last week, Kemp announced that five additional state-run mass-vaccination sites would soon open. He added that the openings - slated for March 17 - could happen around the same time another announcement could come for the next group of people eligible.

Some states in recent days have lowered the age group of people who are eligible.

On Monday, teachers (Pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs), adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers and parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications became eligible.

Others who are eligible include healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults 65 and older and their caregivers and law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.

As of Tuesday the state has given 2,407,851 doses. There are around 830,000 doses available to give out.