Gov. Kemp to tour Latin American Association vaccination site

Gov. Brian Kemp is set to tour the Latin American Association (LAA) COVID-19 vaccination site Thursday afternoon.
According to a release, Gov. Kemp will visit the site at 3:45 p.m. with First Lady Marty Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.
Gov. Kemp will meet with members of the LAA Atlanta Outreach Center at the site at 2750 Buford Highway in Northwest Atlanta.
The LAA is partnering with the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and increase access to vaccinations in the Latinx and African American communities.
On Thursday, CVS is partnering with the LAA in a vaccine event from noon to 6 p.m. The clinic will be walk-up by only and there will be Spanish translators available.
“As the Presiding Officer of DeKalb County, I want to make sure that every community in our county can be protected," Commissioner Steve Bradshaw said.
As of June 16, the Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting 36% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, 6% of Georgians are in between their first and second doses, and 58% of Georgians remain unvaccinated.