Gov. Kemp, state officials holding COVID vaccine update Tuesday

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to host another update on the state's COVID vaccine rollout, Tuesday.

State officials, including Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings, are expected to join him at the state Capitol for the briefing.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 16 at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: North Wing, State Capitol

While it's unclear what Tuesday's update will focus on, in the most recent updates, Kemp has announced expanded vaccine eligibility for Georgians - first to teachers, parents of those with high-risk conditions, and adults with intellectual and developmental disorders, then to adults 55 years and older and those with high-risk conditions.

The new expanded vaccine access has made an estimated 5 million Georgians eligible for the shot. The state also has five more mass-vaccination sites slated to become operational on Wednesday, March 17, bringing the total number of state-run sites to nine.