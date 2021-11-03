Georgia governor, health officials to attend Latin American Association vaccine roundtable

It will happen at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Latin American Association on Buford Highway.

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is set to attend a Latin American Association vaccine roundtable Thursday.

Kemp will be joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner General John King.

According to the press release, they will be speaking with the Latin American Association CEO Santiago Marquez and other community members regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

There's been a push to make sure the Latino community knows about vaccination efforts. State officials said Wednesday they wanted to make sure people have trust in them. They added they haven't been asking many questions to make sure people feel comfortable.

On Wednesday, Kemp announced more Georgians will be eligible for receiving the COVID vaccine beginning Monday, March 15, which includes all Georgians over 55 years old and those over 16 years old with high-risk medical conditions.

On Monday, teachers (Pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs), adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers and parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications became eligible. Others who have been eligible include healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults 65 and older and their caregivers and law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.

Below is a full breakdown of the criteria for vaccine eligibility in Georgia.