Grady Hospital requiring management, physicians to be vaccinated by October

Plans to require all staff to be vaccinated are being finalized and will be implemented, according to Grady.

ATLANTA — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise due to the Delta variant, Grady Hospital announced Wednesday it will require vaccines for its management and physicians by October 1.

"We have a responsibility to provide a safe environment for our employees, medical staff, patients and the community. So we have made the decision to require all physicians, management-level staff, and vendors to be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021," the hospital said in a statement.

Additionally, Grady said all new employees are expected to be vaccinated before they start. Plans to require all staff to be vaccinated are being finalized and will be implemented, according to Grady.

Grady's Chief Executive Officer John Haupert also released a statement saying the Delta variant is causing a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, bringing hospitals to another "breaking point."

Back in July, Haupert said Grady's COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 12 patients and as of Wednesday, hospitalizations are now up to 100 patients.