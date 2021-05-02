Watch live | Gwinnett County opens mass vaccination site at Gwinnett Place Mall's old Sears

Vaccinations are expected to begin around 10 a.m. this morning.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mass vaccination site being stood up at the old Sears at Gwinnett Place Mall in Gwinnett County opens this morning.

The county's public health officials have a press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. to provide details on the opening, and vaccinations are expected to begin around 10 a.m.

11Alive will stream the press conference live in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.

Those interested in the vaccine should know that vaccinations at the site are available by appointment only, and the county right now is booked through at least next Saturday, Feb. 13.

Although Friday will be a soft launch serving a smaller number of people, they hope to work out any logistical issues before opening to more than 1,000 patients on Saturday.

Dr. Audrey Arona, the district health director of the Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale County Health Departments and Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson are expected to be in attendance.

On Wednesday morning, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said so far, more than 1 million people have now had at least one shot administered, with more than 500,000 of those people being seniors.

He also said Georgia would get a small boost from a Biden administration plan to send 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to private pharmacies around the country. With the additional doses filtering into the state, Georgia's allocation would be more than 154,000 doses per week starting with next week's shipment.