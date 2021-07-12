This Georgia county is offering $100 at COVID vaccination events

Those who roll up their sleeves will get a gift card.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly two years into the pandemic, Gwinnett County wants to eradicate the coronavirus for good and is offering $100 to those who help this weekend.

The county is offering residents who roll up their sleeves for a free coronavirus vaccine a $100 Visa gift card at its community immunization events, according to a news release. Event organizers said the gift card is to help alleviate holiday expenses for families while encouraging protection against COVID-19.

The incentive is for anyone five years old or older, while supplies last. Anyone getting a shot, whether a booster or first-dose is eligible for a gift card. The county said it is using federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the incentive.

Gwinnett County leaders said the Finish Strong Together events will take place at several locations. Hours and appointment information can be found here.

People can head to any of the vaccination clinics between Friday and Sunday, most sites offer drive-up service.

Those who choose to participate are encouraged to bring their ID and insurance cards but are not required, a news release reads.