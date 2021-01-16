Here's how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine at Ingles in Georgia

The registration will add you to the waitlist.

ATLANTA — Ingles is at least the third store in Georgia that has announced it will be making the COVID-19 vaccinations available for eligible customers.

On its website, the supermarket said people can register to be added to its waitlist. Someone will then contact you for an appointment when you are eligible and appointments become available.

The vaccinations will be done by appointment only. And vaccination eligibility varies by state. Ingles posted on its website the criteria for the states that will have the shots available.

Here is who is eligible in Georgia:

All patients 65+ years old (and caregivers of this group)

Health care personnel

First responders, firefighters, and law enforcement officers

Long-term care facility residents and staff

To prepare for an appointment, Ingles suggests the following:

Bring your completed vaccine consent form

Arrive at your appointment 15 minutes early for processing

Bring your pharmacy insurance card and a valid driver’s license

Wear your mask and a short sleeve shirt

Plan to remain in the pharmacy area 15 minutes after your vaccination

On Friday, Publix and Kroger also announced they would providing COVID-19 vaccinations to their eligible customers.

Gov. Brian Kemp's office said in a news release that he thanked the growing team of grocery store and supermarket companies operating in Georgia who are offering COVID-19 vaccinations to their customers.

"As we continue to enroll more providers in vaccine distribution and administration, it is vital for the state to work closely with Georgia's business community - including fantastic grocery store companies like Publix, Kroger, and Ingles - to get shots in arms as quickly and safely as possible," said Kemp.

"I greatly appreciate these private sector partners for their willingness to partner with local and state public health officials to ramp up vaccine distribution," Kemp added.