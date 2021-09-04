After adverse reactions, Georgia vaccination site halts use of J&J COVID vaccine

The Department of Public Health and CDC are investigating.

CUMMING, Ga. — After several people had adverse reactions after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Cumming, the Georgia Department of Public Health is putting a pause on administering that vaccine. DPH said in a release Friday that eight people experienced the reactions at their Cumming Fairgrounds vaccination site on Wednesday April 7. One of those people were sent to the hospital and was later released. The other seven were monitored at the vaccination site and sent home, DPH said.

DPH said the reactions these adults experienced were “consistent with common reactions in adults being vaccinated with any vaccine,” but said because of the high number of people experiencing reactions that day, they’re stopping the J&J vaccinations.

“There is no reason to believe there is anything wrong with the vaccine itself, and other individuals who have received the J&J vaccine should not be concerned,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH commissioner. “We are looking into what happened and what may have caused the reactions, including the conditions at the fairgrounds such as heat and the ability to keep the site cool.”

This decision comes after similar incidents in Iowa, Colorado and North Carolina – all being investigated by the CDC. DPH said the CDC has analyzed the vaccine lots and did not find a reason for concern.

On Wednesday, DPH said the North Health District administered 425 J&J vaccines.

Residents can still go to the Cumming Fairground to get the Pfizer vaccine. They are only suspending the administration of the J&J vaccine at this site.