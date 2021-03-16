Judges, courtroom staff now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia

He said the decision was made in working with Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton and officials with the Georgia Dept. of Public Health.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that judges and courtroom staff in Georgia are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine effective immediately.

He said the decision was made in working with Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton and officials with the Georgia Dept. of Public Health.

"Given the significant case backlog our courts are experiencing, we believe it is vital to get the third branch of state government back operating smoothly and safely," Kemp said.

He added that in the next couple of weeks, the state would be moving quickly to expand criteria so that "vaccines are not sitting on a shelf or a freezer somewhere."

Those currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia include: