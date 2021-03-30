Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gets COVID-19 vaccine

The mayor received the shot at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms received her COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

The mayor received the shot at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Benz is one of the largest vaccination sites in the southeast. Recently, FEMA and the U.S. Department of Defense brought additional resources to expand the operations at the stadium.

"That wasn't bad at all," she said, after getting vaccinated. "I hate getting shots and that didn't hurt."

Before Bottoms received the shot, she talked about racial disparity and urged others to get vaccinated as well.

"It's the reason we are at Mercedes-Benz Stadium," she said. "We are in the heart of the Westside community and what we wanted to do in expanding these community vaccination sites and working with the White House to do that was to identify places in community that needed access, that needed easy access."

She hopes the mass vaccination site at the Benz will help directly address disparity issues.

Her family was personally impacted by the virus last year when she and others in her household tested positive for COVID-19 in the summer.

She followed COVID-19 protocols and quarantined during that time.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is also one of the latest leaders in the state to get vaccinated. He received the single-dose shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.

However, the governor is currently quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19, a spokesman from his office said Monday.

According to a tweeted statement from Cody Hall, the communications director for Kemp, the governor was believed to be exposed to a person with the coronavirus while touring tornado damage in Newnan, Georgia on Saturday. The governor's office said it was made aware of the person testing positive Monday.

Kemp did take a rapid-response antigen test Monday morning, which they said was negative.