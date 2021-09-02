'Remain alert to threats or harassments' at Georgia vaccine sites, Gov. Kemp says

"Unfortunately, there are some who have decided to be hostile, and in more serious cases threatening to officials," Gov. Kemp wrote.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp sent a letter Thursday to Georgia's sheriffs and police chiefs asking them to remain alert to any threats or harassment at vaccine sites statewide.

In the letter, Gov. Kemp thanked law enforcement for being on the frontlines during the COVID pandemic.

"My family and I will always appreciate and deeply value the role that you play in protecting Georgians, and we will continue to do all we can to support you," he wrote. "We are doing all that we can to encourage Georgians to learn about the benefits of getting vaccinated to protect against COVID-19."

Gov. Kemp wrote as part of Georgia's vaccination efforts, the Department of Public Health continues to host mobile vaccination events across the state.

"Unfortunately, there are some who have decided to be hostile, and in more serious cases threatening to officials who are just doing their job and trying to protect the health and well-being of their fellow Georgians," he wrote. "To the extent that you have deputies or officers available, I would like to ask you please keep an eye on this activity in your community and coordinate with local public health officials if they need additional support on-site."

Gov. Kemp added, "Making terroristic threats to those that are administering vaccinations for the Georgia Department of Public Health is a crime and prosecutable by the Attorney General and other statewide prosecutors."

In the letter, Gov. Kemp wrote, "Attorney General Carr assures me that they stand ready to assist if needed."

Additionally, Gov. Kemp tweeted, "As Georgians, we must support our healthcare heroes."

You can read the full letter he wrote below.