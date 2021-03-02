Gov. Kemp, Dr. Toomey to visit Kroger COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Brookhaven

The visit comes just one day after the governor and Dr. Toomey went to a drive-thru COVID vaccine site in Cobb County.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, head of the Georgia Department of Public Health, will visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a Kroger store in Brookhaven on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

The governor's visit will come just one day after he and Dr. Toomey went to a drive-thru COVID vaccination site at Cobb County's Jim Miller Park.

During his Wednesday morning Cobb County visit, Kemp provided an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the state. He also mentioned how Georgians need to stay on guard.

The governor said although the vaccine is here and more people are getting shots every day, "we are also still in a deadly race against a highly contagious virus."

Kemp said now is not the time for Georgians to stop following public health guidance of wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing hands.

"This has proven to work in limiting the spread of COVID-19 especially in light of the new variants that we are certainly dealing with now," Kemp said.

"I mentioned the new strains spreading quickly in places like Brazil and others, and we know that those variants, we have to assume that they're here. We need to stay on guard in regards to that," he added.

As of Tuesday, the state said Georgia has at least 23 known cases of the B.1.1.7 UK variant in nine counties. That is up from 19 cases reported earlier in the week.

Toomey previously stated this variant (B.1.1.7), according to the CDC, will likely be the dominant strain in the United States by March. The public health agency said this variant is "significantly more contagious" than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and "may increase the risk of death."