Kroger begins COVID-19 vaccines in Georgia | Here is a list of who is eligible

ATLANTA — Another major grocery store chain is rolling out a plan to vaccinate Georgians. In a new release, Kroger announced that its Georgia pharmacies have the COVID-19 vaccine available.

The vaccinations started Friday. The vaccine is in limited supply and currently offered to the following:

health care workers

first responders

individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers

residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Vaccines are available to eligible customers at no cost, based upon availability. They are being done by appointment only. The company said who want to sign up for one can do so online.

Kroger is working to set up a process and system for those who would rather schedule appointments over the phone. The number will be announced as soon as it has been established.

“This is an extremely critical mission and Kroger is pleased to be a part of the team ensuring our most vulnerable residents have more ways to access the vaccine,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

Turner said the Moderna vaccine is being offered at Kroger pharmacies.

“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we will do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s more widely available," Turner added.

Kroger officials said customers with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment. Medicare members will need to bring their red, white, and blue Medicare Part B card.

Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.