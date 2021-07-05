Kroger offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at its Georgia pharmacies

Walk-in patients are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt, bring their insurance information, driver's license and be able to wait 15 minutes after their dose.

ATLANTA — Kroger announced Wednesday that it is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at all of its Georgia pharmacies.

In a release, Kroger said it is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine.

Currently, Kroger is offering all three vaccines under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization but said vaccine availability will vary by store.

Kroger said vaccination appointments are still available online and those who schedule online will be able to choose which vaccine they want and store location.

Walk-in patients are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt, bring their insurance information, driver's license and be able to wait 15 minutes after their dose.

Kroger said teens 16 and 17 years old don't need to have their guardians with them but pharmacists will call to verify their consent.