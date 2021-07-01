LIST | Where public vaccine sites are still active around Atlanta

ATLANTA — As Georgia experiences as new surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, it is bringing a renewed emphasis on vaccinations that have proven to be extremely effective at preventing serious illness.
Because the state plateaued in vaccination intake earlier in the spring and summer, many of the biggest mass vaccination sites in Atlanta and other parts of the state - such as Mercedes-Benz Stadium - shut down.
But there are still many, many places available where you can get vaccinated if you still need to.
Here are some walk-up or drive-up sites being offered by metro Atlanta district public health authorities:
- Fulton County Government Center, 141 Pryor St., Atlanta, Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- 4700 North Point Pkwy., Alpharetta, Tue.-Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- 5710 Stonewall Tell Rd., College Park, Tue.-Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Doraville MARTA Station, 6000 New Peachtree Rd., Doraville, Tue.-Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Clifton Springs Health Center, 3110 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Mon.-Fri. 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m.
- East DeKalb Health Center, 2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Rd., Lithonia, Mon.-Fri. 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m.
- North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Rd. NE, Chamblee, Mon.-Fri. 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m.
- T.O. Vinson Health Center, 440 Winn Way, Decatur, Mon.-Fri. 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Gwinnett Place Mall (former Sears), 2100 Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth, Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Lawrenceville Health Center, 455 Grayson Hwy. Ste. 300, Lawrenceville, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Norcross Health Center, 5030 Georgia Belle Ct., Norcross, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Newton Health Center, 8203 Hazelbrand Rd., Covington, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Rockdale Health Center, 985 Taylor St. SW, Conyers, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- For a list of upcoming one-day vaccination site locations, see here.
- Marietta Public Health Center, 1650 County Services Pkwy., Marietta, Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Smyrna Public Health Center, 3001 South Cobb Dr., Smyrna, Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Acworth-Kennesaw Public Health Center, 3810 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw, Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Douglas Public Health Center, 6770 Selman Dr., Douglasville, Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Clayton County Health District says that its vaccination sites currently vary. It asks the public to call 678-479-2223 for questions and information.
- All district site hours: Mon./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays 8 a/m.-7 p.m., Fridays 8 a.m.-noon; all sites closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m..
- Hall County, 1290 Athens St., Gainesville
- Forsyth County, 428 Canton Hwy, Cumming
- Banks County, 667 Thompson St., Homer
- Franklin County, 6955 Hwy. 145 S, Carnesville
- Hart County, 64 Reynolds St., Hartwell
- Stephens County, 64 Boulevard Ste. 102, Toccoa
- Dawson County, 54 Hwy. 53 E, Dawsonville
- Habersham County, 185 Scroggins Dr., Demorest
- Lumpkin County, 60 Mechanicsville Rd., Dahlonega
- Towns County, 1104 Jack Dayton Cir., Young Harris
- White County, 1331 Helen Hwy., Cleveland
- Rabun County, 184 S Main St., Clayton
- Union County, 67 Chase Dr., Blairsville
- Cherokee County Health Department, 1219 Univeter Rd., Canton, Mon./Wed./Thu. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tue. 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Cherokee County Health Department, 7545 North Main St. Ste. 100, Woodstock, Mon./Wed./Thu. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tue. 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Fannin County Health Department, 95 Ouida St., Blue Ridge, Mon./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tue. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Gilmer County Health Department, 28 Southside Church St., Ellijay, Mon./Wed./Thu. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tue. 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Murray County Health Department, 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Rd., Chatsworth, Mon./Wed./Thu. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tue. 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Pickens County Health Department, 60 Health Way, Jasper, Mon./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tue. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (closed Mon.-Thu. from noon-1 p.m.)
- Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Blvd., Dalton, Mon./Wed./Thu. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tue. 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Fri. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- The Northwest Health District advises the public to contact their specific county health department, which can be found next to "Select Your County" near the top of this page.
- District 4 Public Health asks the public to schedule an appointment here.
- Clarke County Health Department, 345 North Harris St., Athens, Mon./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tue. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Barrow County Health Department, 15 Porter St. E, Winder, Mon. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tue./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Elbert County Health Department, 618 Jones St., Elberton, Mon. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tue./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (closed for lunch Mon.-Thu. from noon-1 p.m.)
- Greene County Health Department, 1031 Apalachee Ave., Greensboro, Mon./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tue. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Jackson County Health Department, 623 Elm St., Commerce, Mon. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tue./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Madison County Health Department, 1424 Hwy. 98 W, Danielsville, Mon. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tue./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Morgan County Health Department, 2005 South Main St. Ste. 200, Madison, Mon./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tue. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Oconee County Health Department, 1060 Experiment Station Rd., Watkinsville, Mon./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tue. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Oglethorpe County Health Department, 305 Union Point Rd., Lexington, Mon. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tue./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Walton County Health Department, 1404 South Madison Ave., Monroe, Mon. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tue./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Loganville Health Department, 4385 Pecan St., Loganville, Mon./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tue. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.