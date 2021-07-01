LIST | Where public vaccine sites are still active around Atlanta

Many mass vaccination sites have shut, but district-level public health departments still have lots of vaccine availability. Here's where you can go.

ATLANTA — As Georgia experiences as new surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, it is bringing a renewed emphasis on vaccinations that have proven to be extremely effective at preventing serious illness.

Because the state plateaued in vaccination intake earlier in the spring and summer, many of the biggest mass vaccination sites in Atlanta and other parts of the state - such as Mercedes-Benz Stadium - shut down.

But there are still many, many places available where you can get vaccinated if you still need to.

Here are some walk-up or drive-up sites being offered by metro Atlanta district public health authorities:

Fulton County Government Center, 141 Pryor St., Atlanta, Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

4700 North Point Pkwy., Alpharetta, Tue.-Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

5710 Stonewall Tell Rd., College Park, Tue.-Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Doraville MARTA Station, 6000 New Peachtree Rd., Doraville, Tue.-Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Clifton Springs Health Center, 3110 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Mon.-Fri. 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m.

East DeKalb Health Center, 2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Rd., Lithonia, Mon.-Fri. 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m.

North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Rd. NE, Chamblee, Mon.-Fri. 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m.

T.O. Vinson Health Center, 440 Winn Way, Decatur, Mon.-Fri. 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m.

Gwinnett Place Mall (former Sears), 2100 Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth, Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lawrenceville Health Center, 455 Grayson Hwy. Ste. 300, Lawrenceville, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Norcross Health Center, 5030 Georgia Belle Ct., Norcross, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Newton Health Center, 8203 Hazelbrand Rd., Covington, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockdale Health Center, 985 Taylor St. SW, Conyers, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

For a list of upcoming one-day vaccination site locations, see here.

Marietta Public Health Center, 1650 County Services Pkwy., Marietta, Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Smyrna Public Health Center, 3001 South Cobb Dr., Smyrna, Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Acworth-Kennesaw Public Health Center, 3810 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw, Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Douglas Public Health Center, 6770 Selman Dr., Douglasville, Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Clayton County Health District says that its vaccination sites currently vary. It asks the public to call 678-479-2223 for questions and information.

All district site hours : Mon./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays 8 a/m.-7 p.m., Fridays 8 a.m.-noon; all sites closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m..

Hall County, 1290 Athens St., Gainesville

Forsyth County, 428 Canton Hwy, Cumming

Banks County, 667 Thompson St., Homer

Franklin County, 6955 Hwy. 145 S, Carnesville

Hart County, 64 Reynolds St., Hartwell

Stephens County, 64 Boulevard Ste. 102, Toccoa

Dawson County, 54 Hwy. 53 E, Dawsonville

Habersham County, 185 Scroggins Dr., Demorest

Lumpkin County, 60 Mechanicsville Rd., Dahlonega

Towns County, 1104 Jack Dayton Cir., Young Harris

White County, 1331 Helen Hwy., Cleveland

Rabun County, 184 S Main St., Clayton

Union County, 67 Chase Dr., Blairsville

Cherokee County Health Department, 1219 Univeter Rd., Canton, Mon./Wed./Thu. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tue. 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cherokee County Health Department, 7545 North Main St. Ste. 100, Woodstock, Mon./Wed./Thu. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tue. 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fannin County Health Department, 95 Ouida St., Blue Ridge, Mon./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tue. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Gilmer County Health Department, 28 Southside Church St., Ellijay, Mon./Wed./Thu. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tue. 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Murray County Health Department, 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Rd., Chatsworth, Mon./Wed./Thu. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tue. 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pickens County Health Department, 60 Health Way, Jasper, Mon./Wed./Thu. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tue. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (closed Mon.-Thu. from noon-1 p.m.)

Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Blvd., Dalton, Mon./Wed./Thu. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tue. 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Fri. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Northwest Health District advises the public to contact their specific county health department, which can be found next to "Select Your County" near the top of this page.

District 4 Public Health asks the public to schedule an appointment here.