Lt. Gov. Duncan visits Forsyth County COVID vaccine site; congratulates workers, volunteers

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan visited the new COVID vaccine site at Forsyth County's Browns Bridge Church to thank staff and volunteers for their efforts to help administer vaccines to eligible residents, according to a release from Duncan's office.

“The vaccination events held in Forsyth County have been a wonderful example of how multiple government agencies and local partners can work together to achieve a common goal,” Duncan said. ”I want to thank all involved for their dedication and hard work to help administer these vaccines to residents.”

As of Monday, according to Duncan's office, over 4,300 first vaccinations had been administered through county vaccination events in Forsyth County. In comparison, as of Thursday morning, statewide, 946,505 people have received their first vaccinations so far -- according to state data provided by Emory University.

To accomplish the vaccinations in Forsyth County, 107 county employees and 100 staff members from Northside Hospital Forsyth worked at the county's two vaccination sites, Duncan's office said. By the time residents have received both doses, the county will have hosted 16 vaccination events -- eight for the first dose and eight for the second dose. Residents who received their first dose from Forsyth County Government were automatically signed up for their second dose.

Additionally, the release said, volunteers logged 1,040 hours, assisting with various tasks including site management and registration.

“It takes partnerships to make events like this happen,” said EMA Director Chris Grimes. “We develop these partnerships over the years because you never know when we will all need to pull together to support our community.”

The county’s vaccine distribution is intended to supplement that of the state Department of Public Health's efforts. Vaccines will continue to be provided by private physicians, pharmacies, and Public Health, as available.