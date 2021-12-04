Marietta City Schools hosts vaccinations for students age 16-17 and their parents

Eligible students and their parents are scheduled to get their first shot of the vaccine Friday around 1:30 p.m.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta City Schools is hosting a Pfizer vaccine event on Friday at Marietta High School for 16- and 17-year-old students and their parents and guardians, who would like to receive the vaccine.

The event is optional and will be held via a drive-thru or inside the high school, depending on the weather.

Teachers and staff who have already received their first shot, in a previous event held in March, will be able to get their second shot starting at 9 a.m. Eligible students and their parents are scheduled to get their first shot of the vaccine around 1:30 p.m.

Both in-person and virtual students who are eligible will be able to get the vaccine. Parents and guardians must fill out a consent form for their 16- or 17-year-old to receive the vaccine.

District leaders said the decision for the event was made as soon as Gov. Brian Kemp opened up the state's eligibility.

Marietta City Schools said they wanted to host an event where it's convenient for families to get their vaccines together.

Students, parents and guardians are scheduled to get their second doses of the vaccine Friday, May 7 at Poole's Pharmacy in Marietta.

So far, the district has administered nearly 1,400 first doses to faculty, staff and family members.