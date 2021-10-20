Marietta City Schools plans to hold vaccine clinic when Pfizer shots become authorized for ages 5-11

The date as been tentatively scheduled for Nov. 6.

On Wednesday, The White House released plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.

A letter was sent home to Marietta families letting parents know a vaccine clinic would be made available for those who are interested in getting the shots to their children.

"This vaccine clinic for MCS students (ages 5-11) is tentatively scheduled for the morning of Saturday, November 6, 2021, and will be located at one of our elementary schools," said the letter from Superintendent Grant Rivera. "Please be advised that the date of our clinic may shift depending on the FDA approval and implementation timeline."

Parents who are interested were asked in the letter to fill out a survey by Oct. 25 to let the district know as they prep for the clinic.

"We will provide specific details about the vaccine clinic and registration following FDA approval," the letter indicated.