Marjorie Taylor Greene temporarily suspended from Twitter due to COVID-19 misinformation

ATLANTA — Twitter has suspended Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for allegedly posting misinformation about COVID-19, her team confirmed.

The Republican lawmaker cannot tweet for 12 hours due to the suspension.

This is not the first time she has been suspended from the social media platform. In January, she was suspended for allegedly posting false information about the elections.

Twitter had labeled two tweets from Greene as "misleading" in recent days, according to CNN.

The White House has been taking a stand against misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on social media platforms.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general, said Monday that “not nearly enough” progress was being made in the fight against misinformation spread through social media about COVID-19 and vaccines. Individuals, not just platforms such as Facebook, need to combat the problem, he said.

"Each of us has a decision that we make every time we post something on social media, and I’m asking people to pause and to see, is a source accurate? Is it coming from a scientifically credible authority? And if it’s not, or if you’re not sure, don’t share,” he said.

President Joe Biden recently accused Facebook saying the company was responsible for "killing people" due to allowing misinformation to spread.

11Alive reached out to Greene for a statement and she claimed Twitter and Facebook and other tech giants are working with the Biden administration to restrict voices and "prevent the spread of any message that isn’t state-approved."