MARTA, Delta team up to provide free rides between College Park station, mass-vaccination site

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — MARTA will be offering free shuttles from the College Park Station to the Delta Flight Museum mass vaccination site.

MARTA said it's partnering with the state and Delta Air Lines to offer the free transportation.

Every 15 minutes, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., MARTA shuttles will make the trip. Customers can catch the shuttles in the parking lot in the rear of College Park Station near the electric vehicle charging station. They can also catch a ride back when leaving the vaccination site.

“We have enjoyed a long partnership with Delta that has strengthened during the pandemic as we faced similar challenges providing transportation while protecting public health,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker.

“MARTA is proud to help provide convenient accessibility to this site at the Delta Museum and will continue to support the vaccination efforts of our fellow transportation and jurisdictional partners and the state of Georgia," Parker added.

MARTA said its also partnering with DeKalb and Fulton counties and the City of Brookhaven to provide convenient access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.