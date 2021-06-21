MARTA hosts pop-up vaccination clinics

No registration or appointments necessary.

ATLANTA — In an effort to get more Georgians vaccinated for COVID-19, local officials hope bringing the vaccine to them will encourage more people to get the shot.

MARTA announced Monday its plans for pop-up vaccine clinics at Five Points and West End Stations. MARTA partnered with CVS Pharmacy and Urban League of Greater Atlanta to host the clinics, according to a press release.

Starting on June 28, CVS technicians will administer COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment or registration necessary. The pop-up clinics will offer both single-dose Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Those receiving Pfizer will have an opportunity to schedule their second dose at a CVS location.

Five Points Station will offer vaccines on June 28 and June 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. West End Station will provide vaccinations on June 30, during the same hours.

MARTA employees can also receive the vaccine over the three days at the headquarters building and Laredo Bus Facility, according to the release.

The CDC said nationwide, 65 percent of those eligible have had at least one vaccine.

But in Georgia, that rate is only 42 percent. State data shows only two Georgia counties – Fayette and Oconee -- have vaccinations rates exceeding 50 percent.